U.S. NHC sees 40% chance of cyclone over Northwestern Atlantic















Oct 25 (Reuters) - A low pressure system west-northwest of Bermuda has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The chance of this system becoming a short-lived tropical depression appears to be decreasing, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











