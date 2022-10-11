U.S. NHC sees 40% chance of storm over southwestern Gulf of Mexico















Oct 11 (Reuters) - A low pressure system over southeastern Mexico has a 40% chance of developing into a storm in 48 hours, and could move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"A tropical depression could form within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

