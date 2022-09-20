U.S. NHC sees 80% chance of cyclone over central subtropical Atlantic

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A low pressure area over the central subtropical Atlantic has an 80% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system, now about 950 miles (1,530 km) west-southwest of the westernmost Azores, could also become a tropical depression, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

