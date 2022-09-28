U.S. NHC sees 90% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands















Sept 28 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The system could further develop into a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm later today over the open central Atlantic, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens











