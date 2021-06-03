U.S. officials to list Nevada flower as endangered, dealing blow to ioneer

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Thursday it will propose listing the Tiehm's Buckwheat flower as an endangered species, dealing a blow to ioneer Ltd's (INR.AX) proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium project in Nevada.

The agency said that the death last year of a large cluster of the flowers - likely caused by squirrels gnawing roots for water - along with the mine's development, would reduce the flower's population by at least 70%. read more

