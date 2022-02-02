U.S. regulators to preserve acreage near ioneer's lithium mine site

Tiehm's buckwheat plant is seen in this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Courtesy of USFWS/Sarah Kulpa/Handout via REUTERS

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to protect 910 acres near ioneer Ltd's (INR.AX) proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium mining project in Nevada as part of plan to preserve the rare Tiehm's buckwheat flower.

The plan, set to be officially filed in the Federal Register on Thursday, would "not have a significant economic impact" on the mining project or other nearby business activity, the agency said. Representatives for Australia-based ioneer were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

