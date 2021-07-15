Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. and Russia climate envoys agree to work together - Ifax cites statement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomes U.S. climate envoy John Kerry during their meeting in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Climate envoys from the United States and Russia agreed to work together to tackle greenhouse gas, energy efficiency and Arctic climate problems according to a joint statement issued on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.

The statement followed a visit to Moscow by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone a day earlier. read more

Kerry kicked off his Moscow trip on Monday by telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he wanted to set out proposals to urgently try to get the two big greenhouse gas emitters working together to battle global warming. read more

