U.S. Treasury to study climate change's financial impact on households, communities

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday it was launching a new effort to study the financial impact of climate change on households and communities, with a particular focus on how historically disadvantaged people might be affected.

The new project, helmed by Treasury Under Secretary Nellie Liang, will explore mapping climate-related financial risks to identify most at-risk groups, how small businesses and communities can weather the impact of climate change, and what tools could help in that effort.

