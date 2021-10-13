Skip to main content

Environment

U.S. Treasury to study climate change's financial impact on households, communities

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday it was launching a new effort to study the financial impact of climate change on households and communities, with a particular focus on how historically disadvantaged people might be affected.

The new project, helmed by Treasury Under Secretary Nellie Liang, will explore mapping climate-related financial risks to identify most at-risk groups, how small businesses and communities can weather the impact of climate change, and what tools could help in that effort.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 3:28 PM UTC

Countries call for urgent action on biodiversity with 'Kunming Declaration'

More than 100 countries pledged on Wednesday to put the protection of habitats at the heart of their government decision-making but they stopped short of committing to specific targets to curb mass extinctions.

Environment
Hurricane Pamela hits western Mexico, quickly weakens to tropical storm
Environment
EU to seek ban on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic
Environment
Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma
Environment
Russia striving to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, says Putin