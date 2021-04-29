The Brazilian city of Itaguaí has fined a subsidiary of miner Vale (VALE3.SA) over alleged environment irregularities, according to a statement from local authorities on Thursday.

Companhia Portuária Baía de Sepetiba (CPBS), Vale's port subsidiary, received a 2.3 million reais ($430,348) fine after an inspection, the statement said.

Vale, which did not have an immediate comment, has been managing the terminal since 2002, the statement said.

The authorities said they inspected the iron ore and solid bulk terminal on the Madeira island, which has an estimated loading capacity of 25,000 tonnes of iron ore per hour. The ore comes from Minas Gerais by rail, authorities said.

The statement mentioned some 17 irregularities, including an operating license expired for about nine years.

Last week, the environmental agency of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state allowed Vale's iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba to reopen after closing it briefly over a lack of a required operating permit.

($1 = 5.3445 reais)

