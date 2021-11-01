Vietnam targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, minister says

A banner advertising the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale, is seen inside the conference area in Glasgow Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HANOI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the country's industry and trade minister said on Monday, joining scores of countries that have pledged to halt emissions by mid-century or thereabouts in order to stop global warming.

Nguyen Hong Dien, speaking at a roundtable on the sidelines of a UN climate conference in Glasgow, said Vietnam will embark on a roadmap to reduce coal-fired power generation.

Instead the country aimed to double the installed wind and solar power generation capacity to 31-38 gigawatts by 2030, he said.

World leaders are gathering in Glasgow to take steps to cap global warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - a level scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, also speaking at the round table, called for "fairness and equality" from developed countries in tackling climate change.

Vietnam has said it needs funds, technologies and expertise from global investors to achieve the ambitious clean energy targets.

