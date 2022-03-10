1 minute read
Wall Street regulator to vote on landmark climate risk measure on March 21, following delays -notice
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will vote on a landmark climate-risk measure on March 21, the agency said on Thursday.
The notice of the meeting comes following a number of delays, and confirms a Reuters Monday report flagging the imminent vote. read more
The measure, which would be subject to public consultation, aims to require U.S.-listed companies to provide investors with detailed disclosures on how climate change could affect their business, among other details.
Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.