Weather disturbance nearing Lesser Antilles may become tropical storm -NHC

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The weather disturbance approaching the Lesser Antilles is forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is located about 165 miles (260 km) east-southeast of Dominica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

