Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Factbox: Western German floods could prove pricey for insurers

1 minute read

MUNICH, July 16 (Reuters) - The devastating floods in western Germany this week could become one of the most expensive natural catastrophes in the country in the past 20 years, past industry data shows.

German insurance industry association GDV plans to give its first estimate of the damage next week. The overall damage could be considerably higher than the insured damage as the industry says only around 45% of buildings are insured against floods and heavy rain. read more

Here is a rundown of the most expensive natural catastrophes in Germany since 2002 (insured damage in property and casualty as well as auto insurance):

* in 2019 prices

** according to preliminary estimates

And here is a rundown of the most expensive natural catastrophe years since 1973 (insured damage in property and casualty as well as auto insurance):

* in 2019 prices

Source: German insurance industry association GDV

Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writng by Maria Sheahan; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:32 AM UTCFurther flooding feared in western Germany with death toll above 80

Further flooding was feared in western Germany on Friday as a breach at another dam loomed and the death toll rose to more than 80 in what is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years.

EnvironmentMexican fishing rule change a 'setback' for near-extinct porpoise, say conservationists
EnvironmentChina slams Henan, Yunnan provinces for environmental shortcomings
EnvironmentExplainer: 'Mind the gap' - why the complaints about the EU's climate plan?
EnvironmentOregon wildfire displaces 2,000 residents as blazes flare across U.S. West