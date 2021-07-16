Factbox: Western German floods could prove pricey for insurers

MUNICH, July 16 (Reuters) - The devastating floods in western Germany this week could become one of the most expensive natural catastrophes in the country in the past 20 years, past industry data shows.

German insurance industry association GDV plans to give its first estimate of the damage next week. The overall damage could be considerably higher than the insured damage as the industry says only around 45% of buildings are insured against floods and heavy rain. read more

Here is a rundown of the most expensive natural catastrophes in Germany since 2002 (insured damage in property and casualty as well as auto insurance):

* in 2019 prices

** according to preliminary estimates

And here is a rundown of the most expensive natural catastrophe years since 1973 (insured damage in property and casualty as well as auto insurance):

* in 2019 prices

Source: German insurance industry association GDV

Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writng by Maria Sheahan; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.