WMO warns of humanitarian impact of intensifying Cyclone Mocha















GENEVA, May 12 (Reuters) - A World Meteorological Organization spokesperson said on Friday that Cyclone Mocha had intensified very quickly and warned of "big humanitarian impacts" when it makes landfall in Myanmar and Bangladesh this weekend.

WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis told a Geneva-based briefing that the cyclone was likely to inundate low-lying areas of North Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh and warned of possible landslides.

