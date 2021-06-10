Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Equinor sells its Danish refinery to Klesch Group

2 minute read
1/2

Equinor's headquarters pictured in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Danish Kalundborg refinery as well as an oil terminal to Geneva-based Klesch Group for an undisclosed sum.

The companies declined to reveal the value of the deal, which will require approval by Danish authorities.

Built in 1961 and acquired by Equinor in 1986, the facility can process 107,000 barrels a day of crude oil and condensate for gasoline, diesel, propane and heating oil, with an annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of oil products, Equinor said.

"This transaction supports Equinor's strategy to focus its portfolio around core areas," said Irene Rummelhoff, head of the Norwegian firm's Marketing, Midstream and Processing unit.

Equinor will now concentrate its refining business at Norway's Mongstad, she added.

Klesch, which is involved in the production and trading of oil and metals, as well as the trading of financial derivatives, already owns northern Germany's Heide refinery, acquired a decade ago from Shell (RDSa.L).

"Given the proximity of our refinery in Germany, I'm sure there will be lots of opportunities for both refineries to work together; especially when it comes to deploying our decarbonisation strategy," Klesch Group Chairman A. Gary Klesch said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:36 AM UTCToshiba colluded with Japan ministry to undermine shareholders, probe finds

Japan's influential trade ministry effectively colluded with Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) management to influence shareholders votes on director nominees at last year's annual general meeting, an independent probe has found.

BusinessGoogle, Facebook pledged millions for local news. Was it enough?
BusinessWorld shares, dollar hit pause ahead of U.S. CPI, ECB meeting
BusinessUnited to split major jet order between Boeing, Airbus -sources
BusinessGameStop tumbles, Clover Health rises in 'meme stock' roller coaster