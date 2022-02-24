Eramet sees Russian nickel reaching market despite sanctions

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Western sanctions against Russia are unlikely to prevent Russian nickel supplies reaching the market, the head of French mining group Eramet said on Thursday.

With Russia being one of the world's largest nickel producers, a Western embargo could add to current supply tensions for the metal used in stainless steel, but non-Western consumers like China would probably absorb Russia supplies, Eramet chairwoman and CEO Christel Bories said during a results presentation.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely

