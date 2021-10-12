Skip to main content

EU antitrust regulators resume Illumina, Grail probe, decision due by Feb. 4

1 minute read

One of the office complexes of Illumina, Inc is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of U.S. life sciences company Illumina's (ILMN.O) bid for Grail Inc (GRAL.O) after a two-month temporary halt and will decide by Feb. 4 whether to clear the deal, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

The EU competition enforcer paused its investigation on Aug. 11 while waiting for Illumina to provide requested data. read more

It restarted the clock on Oct. 7. Last month it sent a statement of objections to Illumina for closing the deal before securing regulatory clearance, warning of interim measures. read more

Illumina finalised the deal in August and said it would hold Grail as a separate company while waiting for the EU green light.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

