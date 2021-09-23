EU to attend U.S. trade meeting put in doubt by French anger

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that the inaugural meeting of the trade and technology council would go ahead as planned next week after it was put in doubt due to French anger over the scrapping of its $40 billion submarine contract with Australia.

The commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, confirmed the meeting in Pittsburgh would take place, and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter that he would be attending.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Leslie Adler

