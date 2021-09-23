Skip to main content

Business

EU to attend U.S. trade meeting put in doubt by French anger

1 minute read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that the inaugural meeting of the trade and technology council would go ahead as planned next week after it was put in doubt due to French anger over the scrapping of its $40 billion submarine contract with Australia.

The commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, confirmed the meeting in Pittsburgh would take place, and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter that he would be attending.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:35 PM UTC

Indexes climb 1% as investors assess Fed news

U.S. stocks jumped more than 1% on Thursday as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates.

Business
"Reasonably good" September jobs starts Fed taper. Is another dud coming?
Business
Fed's Powell opens door to tougher regulations as renomination decision looms
Business
Lawmakers, air industry call for new action on unruly passengers
Business
U.S. household wealth rose to record $141.7 trillion in Q2, Fed says