EU blacklists Aeroflot CEO, more oligarchs in new sanction round - Official Journal

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front the flag colors of EU and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday blacklisted the CEO of Russian airline Aeroflot, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's son-in-law and more oligarchs in a fresh round of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian citizens sanctioned include Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Pipe Metallurgical Company; Semenovich Vinokurov, who is married to Lavrov's daughter; Eduardovich Oseevsky, president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services; and Igorevich Poluboyarinov, CEO of Aeroflot, the EU's Official Journal said.

The measures come on top of a barrage of other sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine and aim to further increase pressure on the two countries' economies.

Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Editing by Mark Potter

