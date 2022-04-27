EU court rejects Airbnb plea on information for tax authorities

Airbnb app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice on Wednesday rejected a case brought by accommodation services company Airbnb Ireland against Belgian regional legislation requiring it to provide information to tax authorities on tourist transactions.

The court ruled that requiring providers of property intermediation services and, in particular, operators of an electronic accommodation platform, to transmit to tax authorities certain particulars of tourist transactions was not contrary to European Union law.

Airbnb (ABNB.O) had argued that the requirement contravened the principle of the freedom to provide services.

However, the court said in a statement that the ruling concluded that - because it was of a fiscal nature - the requirement was excluded from the scope of the EU directive on electronic commerce.

Reporting by John Chalmers, editing by Robin Emmott

