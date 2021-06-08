Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

EU to decide by July 9 on ArcelorMittal bid for Liberty Steel France

2 minute read

The logo of ArcelorMittal at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

European Union antitrust regulators will decide by July 9 whether to clear world No. 1 steelmaker ArcelorMittal's (MT.LU) bid for two French steel plants belonging to Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel, according to a European Commission filing.

ArcelorMittal on June 4 sought EU approval to buy the majority of shares in Liberty Steel France or its assets whose two main ones are rail maker Liberty Rail in Hayange and steel producer Liberty Ascoval in Saint-Saulve.

The EU competition watchdog can either clear the deal with or without conditions or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Liberty Steel is part of the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG). Gupta has been scrambling to refinance his international web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:29 PM UTCU.S. job openings jump to fresh record high in April

U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a new record high in April, while more people voluntarily left their employment, strengthening the view that a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply constraints.

BusinessBiden administration sets up ‘strike force’ to go after China on trade
BusinessApple, Tesla boost Nasdaq; Inflation in focus
BusinessGoogle loosens its search engine grip on Android devices in Europe
BusinessClover Health soars 49% as 'meme stock' rally powers on