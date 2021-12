European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union will draft texts by spring 2022 on the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax deal brokered this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

France assumes the rotating presidency of the European Council on Jan. 1.

