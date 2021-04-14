Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessEU regulators set July 27 deadline for deadline on Aon, Willis deal

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

An office building with the Aon logo is seen amid the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

European Union antitrust regulators have extended until July 27 the deadline for their decision on Aon's (AON.N) $30 billion bid for rival Willis Towers Watson (WLTW.O), a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Aon, which announced the deal a year ago to create the world's largest insurance broker ahead of world No. 1 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC.N), offered last Friday to sell assets in five European nations to resolve EU competition concerns.

The EU antitrust watchdog is now seeking feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to demand more concessions, clear or block the deal.

Aon has offered to sell Willis Re, its biggest concession, and Willis' German retirement benefits and consulting business, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

It is also prepared to sell Willis' insurance broking activities in France, including French unit Gras Savoye, as well as in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, they said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:02 AM UTCAsia shares look to China data as global economic recovery hopes underpin world shares

Asian shares were little changed on Friday ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data, while world stocks on the whole flew at a record level, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data that may herald a solid recovery ahead.

BusinessInvestor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
BusinessExxon, activist spend over $65 mln in battle for oil giant's future
BusinessU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown
BusinessU.S. retail sales post largest gain in 10 months; weekly jobless claims fall