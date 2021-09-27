EU trade chief "moderately optimistic" of resolving U.S. tariff dispute

A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday he was "moderately optimistic" that the European Union and the United States could resolve their dispute over tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump imposed the tariffs on imports from the EU on grounds of "national security" and, even with a change of president, they remain in place.

European Commission vice-president Dombrovskis said that the EU and U.S. were in intensive talks and that he would hold discussions on the topic with senior U.S. officials on Tuesday.

"So I think that we can be moderately optimistic about being able to resolve this dispute and find this solution and not continue this Trump-era approach of confrontation," he told an audience at John Hopkins University in Washington.

