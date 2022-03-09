EU working on new sanctions on about 100 Russians, Borrell says

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front of EU and Russia's flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

STRASBOURG, March 9 (Reuters) - European Union governments are preparing a new round of travel bans and asset freezes on some 100 Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and a decision could come later on Wednesday, the EU's top diplomat said.

"Member states are working on a package of sanctions, around 100 people responsible at different levels of government," Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He said he hoped for agreement "by the end of this session today", without giving more details.

