Dollar ticks down after U.S. inflation data shows rise in prices

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Tuesday after U.S. inflation data showed that consumer prices rose 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, coming in slightly hotter than analysts expected.

The data for March showed the biggest monthly rise in consumer prices in 40 years, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay the course on aggressive monetary tightening.

The dollar index fell 0.075%, with the euro down 0.04% to $1.0879.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday would post an 8.4% year-over-year increase in March. Separately, they also saw the probability of a recession next year at 40%.

Reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

