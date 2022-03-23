Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -18.7 in March

People, wearing protective face masks, shop at a local market in Nantes amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 9.9 points in March from the February number, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decrease to -18.7 this month from -8.8 in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -12.9.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 9.4 points to -19.6.

Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska in Gdansk

