Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Euro zone inflation easing confirmed, trade surplus dips

2 minute read
1/2

People are seen at the Rhein Center shopping mall after the re-opening of the borders, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Weil am Rhein, Germany June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File photo

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation slowed in June after a steady acceleration in the first months of 2021, official data confirmed on Friday, while the bloc's trade surplus shrank in May due to a decline of exports.

European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-country single-currency bloc rose 1.9% in June on the year, slightly less than the 2.0% increase in May, in the first slowdown since last September.

The final data confirmed an initial estimate released by Eurostat on June 30 read more .

One measure of core inflation, which excludes volatile unprocessed food and energy, was confirmed as stable at 0.9% in June. A narrower measure, also stripping off alcohol and tobacco prices, was also confirmed at 0.9%, slightly lower than 1.0% in May.

The European Central Bank expects inflation to rise later in the year, but it has made it clear that the acceleration is mainly due to one-off factors as the global economy recovers from the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, no tightening is on the cards and borrowing costs are set to stay ultra-low for years to come.

Energy prices contributed 1.16 percentage points to the overall 1.9% inflation.

In a separate release, Eurostat said that the euro zone trade balance in goods with the rest of the world recorded a smaller surplus in May than in April.

In May, the bloc exported goods worth 188.2 billion euros ($222 billion) and imported 180.7 billion euros of goods, for a surplus of 7.5 billion euros.

In April, the surplus had been 10.9 billion euros, mostly due to a higher volume of exports.

For Eurostat release, click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:38 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Japan beefs up diplomatic efforts on regulating digital currency - sources

Japan is beefing up its diplomatic efforts to regulate digital currencies globally, three officials told Reuters, a sign of the government's growing alarm that a proliferation of new forms of private money could upend the financial system.

BusinessECB policymakers set for showdown on policy path
BusinessAsian shares slip as investors look past upbeat tech earnings
BusinessChina c.bank says it will steadily push forward digital yuan pilots
BusinessBOJ cuts this year's growth forecast, unveils outline of climate scheme