European shares edge higher; weak China data stokes worries
Aug 15 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday, boosted by fresh gains for healthcare stocks, while signs of a slowing Chinese economy sparked a flight to sectors such as telecoms and consumer staples typically seen as immune to the economic cycles.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.3% by 0720 GMT after hitting two-month highs at the open.
Lifting healthcare stocks, AstraZeneca (AZN.L) gained 2.6% after the drugmaker said its cancer drug, Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) delayed the progression of a form of advanced breast cancer in previously treated patients. read more
HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) jumped 8.1% after the German meal-kit maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) slipped 1.3% as the German consumer goods group said the surging cost of materials hit earnings in the first half of the year.
China-exposed automakers (.SXAP) and miners (.SXPP) slipped after the country's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July. read more
