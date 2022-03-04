European stocks head for third week of declines

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Timm Reichert

March 4 (Reuters) - European stocks sank on Friday, on course for their third consecutive week of declines following reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell -1.4% by 0837 GMT after Asian stocks sank to a 16-month low.

Germany's DAX (.GDAXI) fell to -2.2% to hit fresh one-year lows, with automakers (.SXAP) tumbling over -3.6%. France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) dropped -2.2% and UK's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slid -1.4%.

European markets have been at the centre of a market selloff fuelled by concerns about the region's geographical proximity with Russia and its heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.

Among individual stocks, Michelin (MICP.PA) dropped -4.7% % after the French tyre maker said it would temporarily halt production at some of its plants in Europe due to logistical issues.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Julien Ponthus in London

