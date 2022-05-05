European stocks rally on Fed relief, encouraging earnings
May 5 (Reuters) - European stocks rallied on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but cooled aggressive tightening bets, with sentiment lifted further by a slew of upbeat earnings.
By 0709 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.8%, reversing much of the losses made so far this week.
Global stock markets jumped after the Fed raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, but Chair Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out 75 basis point hike in a coming meeting. read more
Battered technology stocks (.SX8P) rose 3.2%, the most among European sectors, followed by automakers (.SXAP) and industrial (.SXNP) stocks.
Airbus (AIR.PA) jumped 7.1% after reporting a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and as the planemaker firmed up record plans for a 50% hike in key narrowbody jet output. read more
Oil giant Shell (SHEL.L) jumped 2.9% after reporting a record first-quarter profit of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division. read more
BMW (BMWG.DE) gained 2.9% as it posted a rise in quarterly profit, lifted by a reevaluation of the German carmaker's stake in its Chinese joint venture and strong pricing. read more
