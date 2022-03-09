European stocks rebound after four-day selloff

The DAX (German stock index) logo is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 9 (Reuters) - European shares bounced on Wednesday, as investors picked up stocks hammered in a recent market selloff, driven by concerns about mounting Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 2.6% after a four-day run of losses. Hard-hit banks (.SX7P), travel & leisure (.SXTP) and automakers (.SXAP) led the gains in morning trade — all up more than 4% each.

European suppliers of Apple (AAPL.O) such as ASML (ASML.AS), ams (AMS.VI) and Infineon (IFXGn.DE) rose between 3.5% and 5% after Apple added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop. read more

Adidas (ADSGn.DE) jumped 7.6% after the German sportswear company said it expects a sales recovery in its China business but warned of up to 250 million euros ($273.10 million) hit from halting business in Russia. read more

German logistics company Deutsche Post jumped 4.9% after reporting a 65% increase in 2021 operating profit.

Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) gained 7.4% and French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) climbed 7.9%, helped by a broad-based rally, even as the banks unveiled their exposure to Russia. read more

Stock markets globally fell in a volatile session on Tuesday after the United Stated and Britain moved to ban Russian oil imports, raising fears of global stagflation. Europe's STOXX 600 index has shed nearly 13% so far this year.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

