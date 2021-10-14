Skip to main content

European stocks rise as tech rally rolls on

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 14 (Reuters) - European stocks extended gains on Thursday, boosted by technology and mining stocks, on expectations of a strong earnings season even as investors fretted over higher inflation crimping an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.7% by 0710 GMT, with miners (.SXPP) jumping 2.1% and tech stocks (.SX8P) up 1.4%.

European semiconductor companies including ASML (ASML.AS), AMS and BE Semiconductor (BESI.AS) were among the top gainers after Taiwan chip giant TSMC (2330.TW) posted a 13.8% jump in third-quarter profit on the back of booming demand for semiconductors. read more

A debate over the transitory nature of inflation continued as China's factory gate inflation rose in September to a record high on soaring commodity prices. Investors are awaiting U.S. producer prices data later in the day. The reading is also expected to show a surge in prices. read more

French advertising group Publicis (PUBP.PA) gained 2.9% after it raised its outlook for 2021 as a global shift towards digital media and e-commence helped its third-quarter organic growth exceed market expectations. British rival WPP (WPP.L) rose 0.6%. read more

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom (TOM2.AS) fell 7.0% after it warned that supply chain problems in the auto sector could last until the first half of next year.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

