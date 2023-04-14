EU's Dombrovskis: U.S.-Japan battery minerals deal a good basis for U.S-EU talks















WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that the bloc was willing to move quickly on a trade agreement with the United States for critical minerals used in electric vehicles and a recent U.S.-Japan deal was a "good basis for discussions."

Dombrovskis told reporters he could not provide any details on timing for a U.S.-EU deal after Washington and Tokyo's quick agreement. The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday is expected to reveal which vehicles would see reduced access to U.S. tax credits of up to $7,500 based on their minerals and components content.

"We see this U.S.-Japan agreement as a good basis for discussions, a good basis for the decisions and essentially we don't see reasons why we should be treated worse than Japan," Dombrovskis said during International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington

Reporting by David Lawder











