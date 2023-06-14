EU's Vestager to hold news conference, focus expected on Alphabet’s Google

Interview of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager
European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on an antitrust case at 1045 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday without providing details.

Vestager is expected to focus on alleged anti-competitive practices by Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) in its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter has previously told Reuters.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next