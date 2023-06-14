EU's Vestager to hold news conference, focus expected on Alphabet’s Google















BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on an antitrust case at 1045 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday without providing details.

Vestager is expected to focus on alleged anti-competitive practices by Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) in its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter has previously told Reuters.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer











