Events organiser Informa raises annual earnings outlook















Nov 14 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa Plc (INF.L) raised its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, encouraged by a recovery in demand for physical events and its subscription services.

The company now expects adjusted operating profit for the year to be about 490 million pounds to 505 million pounds ($576.44 million to $594.08 million), from 470 million pounds to 490 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8501 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











