Evergrande shares fall 2.5% after it warns of default risks

An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande (3333.HK), the country's No. 2 developer, fell as much as 2.5% on Wednesday after it warned of default risks and legal action from creditors as it scrambles to repair its balance sheet.

Evergrande's stock dropped to HK$4.25 in early trade, a day after it reported first-half earnings and said it had sold property units to suppliers and contractors to offset some payments.

