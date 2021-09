Evergrande Group's Hengchi electric vehicles (EV) are seen displayed at the Hengchi booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sept 23 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) electric vehicle unit has stopped paying its staff and factory suppliers, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

