Evergrande's major shareholder Chinese Estates plans to go private

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings (0127.HK), a major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande (3333.HK), said on Wednesday it had proposed to be taken private by Solar Bright Ltd for HK$1.91 billion ($245.30 million).

Following the completion of the proposed deal, the entire stake in the company will be held by British Virgin Islands-based Solar Bright and its Century Frontier and JLLH Investments subsidiaries.

Chinese Estates shares will be delisted from the stock exchange and its shareholders will be paid HK$4.00 in cash for each cancelled share, the company said.

Shares of Chinese Estates have been halted since Sept. 29, when they closed at HK$2.90.

The company has been planning to offload its entire stake in the cash-strapped developer and had recently sold $32 million worth of Evergrande shares. read more

($1 = 7.7865 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Anil D'Silva

