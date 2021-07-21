EXCLUSIVE Chile copper giant Codelco plans India, SE Asia push to trim reliance on China

Codelco's logo is seen at the entrance of its Ventanas copper smelter in Ventanas, Chile October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

SANTIAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chile state mining company Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will seek to quadruple sales in Southeast Asia by 2023 and push further into the Indian market in an attempt to reduce a strong reliance on sales to China, the company told Reuters.

The firm will open a new office in Singapore to help lead the push around the region to deal with clients in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, among others, it said.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero, additional reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing; Writing by Adam Jourdan

