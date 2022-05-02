EXCLUSIVE Citi behind trade that caused brief crash in European markets -sources

A Citibank branch is seen in Santa Monica, California, U.S. March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The brief crash in Nordic markets on Monday was due to a single sell order placed by Citigroup (C.N), according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The flash-crash, which caused European shares to suddenly fall on a day of holiday-thinned trading activity, involved an erroneous calculation relating to a Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) index involving Swedish companies, one source said. Citi declined to comment.

Reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and John McCrank in New York Editing by Chris Reese

