Skip to main content

BusinessEXCLUSIVE Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks-sources

Matt ScuffhamShariq Khan
1 minute read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Swiss lender is among a handful of banks that had been willing to buy and sell marijuana-related stocks for clients in the United States and hold those shares as a custodian.

Many banks have been reluctant to provide services to marijuana companies as the drug remains illegal under U.S. federal law, even though many states have legalized its use.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 6:41 PM UTCWall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high

Wall Street's main indexes and the Dow hit a record high on Wednesday, as growth stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and a survey showed private jobs rose in April.

BusinessEXCLUSIVE Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks-sources
BusinessGM's Barra sees a more profitable future through the haze of chip shortage
BusinessPeloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Lilly hit by staff accusations, FDA scrutiny at COVID drug factories