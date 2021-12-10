EXCLUSIVE Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16 bln Nuance deal, sources say

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O), people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, the latest in the tech industry, comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of takeovers by tech giants and acquisitions where nascent start-ups and potential rivals are shut down.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers. read more

The U.S. software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 21, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined to comment.

The deal has already received the regulatory green light in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77% of U.S. hospitals.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco; editing by Jason Neely

