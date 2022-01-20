EXCLUSIVE Goldman Sachs bonus pool for investment bankers up 40-50%

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking.

Wall Street's premier investment bank, which advised on some of the biggest M&A transactions across the world in 2021, said this week it would not shy away from handing out hefty bonuses to retain top talent, echoing comment from other banks.

Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York;

