EXCLUSIVE Illumina remedies on Grail bid 'yet to convince' Eu antitrust regulators, sources say

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina's (ILMN.O) offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has 'yet to convince' EU antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in July last year and warned that it may hurt innovation and competition in the market for cancer detection tests based on sequencing technologies.

