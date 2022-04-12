EXCLUSIVE KKR nears $4 bln deal to buy Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo - sources

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 12 (Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) is in advanced discussions to acquire cybersecurity firm Barracuda Networks Inc from its private equity owner Thoma Bravo for roughly $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

California-based Barracuda, which manages the data security of its customers over the cloud on a subscription basis, was taken private by Thoma Bravo in 2017.

KKR declined to comment. Barracuda and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Tuesday, although the sources cautioned that the talks could still fall apart. The sources requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential.

Dealmaking in the business of cybersecurity has jumped in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to remote working, forcing companies to ramp up spending in the sector. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also led to a spike in cyberattacks.

On Monday, Thoma Bravo agreed to buy cybersecurity firm SailPoint Technologies, while Datto, a security solutions provider, was also taken private in a $6.2 billion deal by investors led by Insight Partners.

Reuters reported in February that KKR was exploring a sale or an initial public offering for Optiv Security Inc, a U.S. cybersecurity solutions distributor and consultant it controls at a valuation of more than $3 billion, including debt.

Founded in 2003, Barracuda provides a range of security services and offerings, including email protection, software and cloud security, network security and data protection.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Writing by Anirban Sen; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Holmes

