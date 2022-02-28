EXCLUSIVE MSCI says removing Russia from indexes "natural next step"

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's stock market is "uninvestable" after stringent new Western sanctions and central bank restrictions on trading, making a removal of Russian listings from indexes a "natural next step", a top executive at equity index provider MSCI said on Monday.

"It would be not make a lot of sense for us to continue to include Russian securities if our clients and investors cannot transact in the market," Dimitris Melas, MSCI's head of index research and chair of the Index Policy Committee, told Reuters.

"It is obvious to all of us that the market is very difficult to trade and, in fact, it is uninvestable today."

Melas said the company could launch a consultation with investors immediately, the result of which could be announced within days along with the action which would be taken.

MSCI announced on Thursday that it had frozen the index and would not the implement changes for Russian securities it had previously announced as part of its February review. read more

"The natural next step that we could potentially implement - we haven't made any decision yet - but the natural next step might be to actually consider removing MSCI Russia or removing Russian securities from our indices" Melas added.

Russia (.MIRU00000PUS) has a weighting of 3.24% in MSCI's emerging market benchmark (.MSCIEF) and a weighting of around 30 bps in the index provider's global benchmark (.MIWD00000PUS).

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker

