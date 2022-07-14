Experian first-quarter revenue rises on robust credit demand

Experian logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 14 (Reuters) - Experian (EXPN.L) reported higher first-quarter total revenue on Thursday, as the world's largest credit data firm benefited from a robust demand in demand and supply of credit, mainly in North America.

While overall demand for credit reports and scores is rising as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, the company now has to battle a fall in consumer spending across Experian's main markets — North America and the UK.

The company, which lets 122 million people their credit scores and eligibility, posted a 7% increase in organic revenue from North America for the quarter ended June 30, while flagging a fall in demand for mortgage credit.

The data firm also saw robust demand in its consumer services unit, and reiterated its full-year organic revenue outlook of 7-9% rise for the whole group.

