Experian quarterly revenue rises on N.America strength

Experian logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest credit data firm Experian (EXPN.L) on Friday reported a 14% rise in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer services in North America.

The London-listed company said it now expects annual revenue to grow between 16% and 17%, compared with an earlier forecast of a 15% to 17% jump.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

