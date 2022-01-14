Business1 minute read
Experian quarterly revenue rises on N.America strength
Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest credit data firm Experian (EXPN.L) on Friday reported a 14% rise in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer services in North America.
The London-listed company said it now expects annual revenue to grow between 16% and 17%, compared with an earlier forecast of a 15% to 17% jump.
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.