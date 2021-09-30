Business
Exxon expects higher gas, oil prices to boost quarterly earnings by up to $1.5 bln
HOUSTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) signaled on Thursday that higher oil and gas prices would boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion over the second quarter.
Oil prices are up 52% this year and natural gas prices in the United States have more than doubled as demand has recovered as economies reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. oil producer, which reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29, said a change in downstream refining margins could add from $500 million to $700 million in the quarter.
Chemical margins, on the other hand, could cut operating profit by between $200 million and $400 million, the company said in a securities filing.
Exxon has been cutting costs and laying off personnel following a historic loss last year. The recent rebound in oil and gas prices has helped the company's bottom line this year.
